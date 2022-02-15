Khanewal lynching: CM orders justice at all costs

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday said that those involved in the Mian Channu tragedy deserved exemplary punishment.

In a statement, he said indiscriminate action had been taken against the violators of law. This is a tragic and condemnable act and offenders did not deserve to be called humans, he said and added that they would not escape exemplary punishment.

The chief minister said justice would be done at every cost and it would be seen to be done as those involved in the barbarity do not deserve any concession. He added that action would also be taken where police negligence would be proved as nobody could be allowed to take the law into their own hands. Islam stands for peace and harmony and there is no room for any violence in it, he said.

Meanwhile, police has arrested six more suspects for lynching a man in district Khanewal’s Tehsil Mian Channu over an alleged blasphemy case, Inspector General of Police, Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan said Monday.

The lynching occurred just 10 weeks after a Sri Lankan national was brutally killed by an angry mob in Sialkot. The number of primary suspects in detention has risen to 21 after the apprehension of the new suspects, Khan said.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that on the orders of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and on the direction of the Chief Minister of Punjab, police teams are conducting operations to arrest all the accused involved in the Khanewal tragedy and arrest all miscreants involved in the tragic incident. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the investigation into all aspects of the incident was underway and the ruthless accused would be punished.

Spokesperson Punjab Police said that further arrests are being made by Punjab Police in the tragic incident that took place in Mian Channu, Khanewal. Meanwhile, the Punjab police’s spokesperson has confirmed a total of 102 suspects are being interrogated concerning the crime. Punjab Police identified and arrested 6 more main accused, a total of 21 main accused and 102 suspected arrested. The 06 newly arrested accused include Sadabahar, Matlob, Rafaqat, Ansar Hussain son of Muhammad Nawaz, Ansar Hussain son of Sadiq and Muhammad Shafiq.

Spokesperson Punjab Police said that the arrested accused can been seen instigating the citizens to violence with sticks and bricks upon the victim, therefore, action is being taken against them under the provisions of terrorism and serious crimes. In the video of the lynching, the suspects could be seen inciting violence as they continued to beat the deceased man with sticks and threw bricks at him, Punjab’s top cop said.

“We will arrest more suspects with the help of available evidence and videos,” Khan added.

IGP Khan had earlier said police had registered a terrorism case against 300 unknown suspects, including 33 nominated accused, in a first report handed to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.