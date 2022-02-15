LHC acquits Qandeel Baloch’s brother in murder case

Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan bench on Monday acquitted prime suspect, Muhammad Waseem, real bother of social media celebrity, Qandeel Baloch in her murder case after submission of an affidavit on reconciliation agreement between the parties. The court cancelled life imprisonment of Waseem after the witnesses deviated from their statements in trail court besides submission of reconciliation agreement from Qandeel’s mother. A model court on Sept 27, 2019 had awarded life imprisonment to Waseem in the case. Defence lawyer, Sardar Mahboob, argued before LHC Justice Sohail Nasir that father of model and complainant had passed away, adding that witnesses had also deviated from their statements in trail court. He said the session court had ignored the settlement between the parties. After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted Waseem by canceling sentence of the accused. It merits to mention here that Waseem was accused of strangulating his sister and model Qadeel Baloch. Five accused including two brothers of social media celebrity and three others have been acquitted in the case so far.













