Terrorist commander shot dead in Pasni

Security Forces conducted an operation to apprehend externally sponsored enemies of peace in Balochistan on Sunday night following information of presence of terrorists in a hideout in Pasni, Balochistan.

Once the troops started cordoning the area, terrorists tried to flee their hideout and opened indiscriminate fire. A heavy exchange of fire ensued.

Resultantly, terrorist commander Hidayat aka Balaach was killed in the operation. He was involved in firing and IED attacks on security forces in Gwadar and Pasni areas. In addition, a large cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered. In another intelligence-based operation conducted in Khuzdar, security forces apprehended two terrorists Niaz and Jan along with two SMGs and a large quantity of ammunition.

Operations to eliminate perpetrators of terrorist acts in Pakistan will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, the ISPR resolved. Meanwhile, security forces gunned down a terrorist and foiled his suicidal attempt to enter into a military post in North Waziristan’s Dossali tehsil, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Monday.

The terrorist, before being shot down, fired small arms and also tried to lob a grenade, the ISPR said in a statement. Appreciating the forces, the ISPR said they initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorist as they were “alert and prepared for the situation”.

The military’s media wing said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, who was identified as “Sharif”. He remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, ISPR noted.

“Locals of the area appreciated the prompt response of the security forces and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area,” the statement added.