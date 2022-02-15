India now a stronghold of extremists: Sarwar

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said that India has become a stronghold of extremists. There is no such thing as religious freedom and protection for minorities there. Silence against extremism in India is no less than a crime. The Muslims must unite and raise their voice against the ban on hijab in India. Minorities in Pakistan have complete religious freedom and protection.

He was talking to a delegation led by Ejaz Alam, Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, at Governor House. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that as per Quaid e Azam’s vision, Pakistan is ensuring religious freedom for minorities as well as protection of their lives and property and we can proudly say that exemplary measures are being taken in Pakistan for the protection of minorities in the world. Governor Punjab said that the Federal and Punjab Governments are also working for the promotion of religious harmony in Pakistan.

It is welcoming that all the minorities living in Pakistan and the schools of thought are fully cooperating for the promotion of peace, stability and religious harmony in Pakistan. Together we will make Pakistan strong, prosperous and peaceful, and the elements conspiring against peace will also be thwarted at every level.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that the mistreatment of Muslims and other minorities in India is a proof that there is no difference between the ideology and policy of the Indian rulers and the RSS. He said that the countries who don’t provide protection to its minorities annihilate themselves and what India is doing with minorities will be the biggest loss to India itself.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said that we assure our Indian Muslim brothers and sisters that we will raise our voice in all international bodies including the United Nations for their religious freedom and protection. Muslims of the world also need to work together. We must not leave our Indian Muslim brothers and sisters alone, but stand firm with them, he added.

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Ejaz Alam said that we also condemn the atrocities committed against minorities and attacks on religious freedom in India. We are proud that we are in Pakistan and here we have full religious freedom and protection. He further said that in addition to solving the problems of minorities, they are also being given relief including quotas in government jobs. Our life mission is to make Pakistan strong and stable for which we will not shy away from any sacrifice.