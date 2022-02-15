IHC seeks report in missing persons cases

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the commission set up by the court under the head of Justice Mansoor Alam for missing persons including a Journalist Muddasir Naro, to submit its progress report and its TORs.

The court also summoned Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan on next date of hearing for assistance in the same case. At this outset of the hearing, Chief Justice Athar Minallah, inquired about the representative of CIOED.

Additional Attorney General Qasim Wadood negatively answering submitted that that the court order was received late.

However, he said that the court was informed about the measures taken by the government. The court asked where was the commission’s report which was set up in 2010 by the apex court. The additional attorney general said that the commission was made in light of the apex court’s orders while TROs were introduced in 2013. Additional attorney general said a total of 8,000 people went missing out of which 6,000 cases had been resolved. Some were returned themselves while many others were in jails, he said. The chief justice observed that the cases of those citizens who went missing in 2016 were clear. What was progress in it, he asked.

Chief Justice remarked that the court was asking that who was responsible of missing persons. This practice should be stopped now after fixing responsibility, he said. The AAG submitted that he had asked the defence secretary to raise the matter of in Mahira Sajid case to the federal cabinet. The chief justice asked the lawyers of the petitioners to assist the court that how this practice could be stopped and how accountability could be ensured. The court also asked a petitioner’s lawyer Iman Mazari to provide the copies of international laws pertaining the matter. The further hearing of the case was adjourned till February 28.