NCSW launches strategic plan for women empowerment

National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) on Monday launched its three-year strategic plan with aim to establish a structure and path for the commission, dealing with thematic areas related to violence against women, political representation, and empowerment of women in the public and social sphere.

The launching ceremony was attended by various diplomats, development partners, civil society organizations, media representatives and others.

Chairperson NCSW Nilofar Bakhtiyar said women in Pakistan had a long, patient wait and NCSW now needs support to ensure voices of women are heard at the higher echelons. She said different recommendations were tabled with prime focus on NCSW’s role in generating knowledge, and women-friendly legislation. Moreover, the role of NCSW in ensuring inclusiveness of women from all spheres of life was stressed.

The chairperson reiterated the role of women in policy formulation and implementation and how increased representation would safeguard women’s interests and rights. Other recommendations included increasing representation of special-needs women, transgender and senior citizens to guarantee that their voices and concerns are represented in the formulation of laws.

The event ended with the felicitations from development partners including country Reps UN Women, European Union, UNICEF, media anchors and president Islamabad Chamber who expressed their commitments in continued support for women empowerment and inclusiveness in all walks of life.