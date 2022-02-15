Punjab CM takes notice of GCU Lahore complaints

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of matters of GC University Lahore. A letter has been written to Secretary Higher Education Department by Principal Secretary to CM, asking him to submit report within seven days. The step has been taken in the aftermath when various complaints, news and articles appeared in print and electronic media regarding increasing incidents of harassment and victimization of senior faculty members by Vice Chancellor Dr Asghar Zaidi.

Similarly, deterioration of national and international rankings of the historic and prestigious seat of learning is also matter of concern for all. Centralization of powers and alleged autocratic way of governance of Dr Zaidi have caused many administrative and academic problems in the university. On such matters, complaints were submitted to Governor Punjab, but somehow he remained reluctant to take any action which raised eyebrows of many.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Special Committee of Punjab Assembly have also sent expressed displeasure to VC GCU on his illegal intermediate admission policy 2021.