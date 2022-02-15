French CG calls on Karachi administrator

Consul General of France Christiam Testot on Monday called on Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab at his office and discussed issues of mutual interest. Administrator Karachi said Pakistan had friendly relations with France and it could cooperate with Pakistan in various fields. “Karachi is an international city and economic hub of Pakistan. We are improving Karachi’s infrastructure to provide better civic amenities to its citizens,” he added. Consul General of France said that they would consider in which areas France could further cooperate with Pakistan. He also visited the historic building of KMC headquarters on the occasion and said that he was happy to see the historic building of KMC. “The historic buildings of Karachi are the heritage of Pakistan,” he added.













