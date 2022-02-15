Ghana activist in court on treason charges

A popular Ghanaian activist who organised protests against President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government was charged with treason on Monday after making a comment about organising a coup on social media. Oliver Barker-Vormawor, leader of the #FixTheCountry movement, which held protests in the West African country over economic hardships among other issues, was detained as he flew in from Britain on Friday. A court in Ghana’s capital Accra arraigned him Monday on the treason charge and remanded him in police custody until February 28, an AFP correspondent said. Outside the court, around 150 protesters rallied in support of the activist, chanting “We are all Oliver” and “Free Oliver” after he was taken inside. “Democracy is for the people and by the people but under this government we can’t free our minds… Free speech is under threat,” said Raphael William, leader of the local wing of the FixtheCountry group. Barker-Vormawor had posted on social media that he would stage a coup if parliament passes a controversial bill. The legislation would impose a 1.75% tax, popularly known as the E-Levy, on electronic transactions including payments via mobile phones. “If this E-Levy passes… I will do the coup myself. Useless Army!” Barker-Vormawor said in a series of posts on Facebook. A police communique said the posts contained a “clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup”.













