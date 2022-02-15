Liberia marks bicentenary of country’s birth with mass rally

Thousands of Liberians celebrated the 200-year-anniversary of the birth of the West African state with a mass rally in the capital Monrovia, an AFP journalist witnessed. Founded as a colony in 1822 by former US slaves, Liberia became a republic 25 years later — Africa’s first. The impoverished nation kept close ties with the United States. On Monday, thousands of Liberians dressed in white paraded towards a stadium in the suburbs of the capital for an official celebration. President George Weah is due to attend the celebrations, alongside leaders from neighbouring countries. The government is also planning to hold events throughout 2022 to celebrate the bicentenary, and is hoping to attract members of the Liberian diaspora as well as black Americans. Descendants of former US slaves ran Liberia until the assassination in 1980 of president William Tolbert in a coup led by Samuel Doe, an army sergeant who established an authoritarian regime. In 1989, Charles Taylor launched a rebellion to oust Doe, triggering a 14-year civil war that killed 250,000 people. Liberia, which is one of the poorest countries in the world, is still recovering from the conflict. It was also hit hard by the 2014-2016 West Africa Ebola epidemic.













