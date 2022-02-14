KP Education Department directed to complete appointment of teachers till March 1

PESHAWAR: Provincial Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai here on Monday directed the Education Department to complete the process of appointment of teachers for the second shift schooling program through the Parents Teachers Council till March 1. He also directed that more schools should be included in the program in the districts where it was needed.

Chairing a meeting to review the Second Shift School program, he said that this program was the flagship project of the present government and so far more than 23,403 students had been admitted. Shahram Khan Tarkai directed the Education Monitoring Authority and Directorate team to strictly monitor the second shift schools and report on a monthly basis. He further said that this program was of great importance for all the districts and especially for those areas where high level educational institutions were far away.

They would also have access to higher education facilities to schools in their areas, he said and added that those who could not come in the first shift could serve the country and the nation by getting higher education in the second shift.

During the briefing, Shahram Khan Tarkai was briefed about the functioning of second shift schools in different districts, performance of students and teachers and other staff.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Education Amir Afaq, Additional Secretary Reforms Ashfaq Ahmed and District Education Officers of different districts.