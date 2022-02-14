St. Petersburg winner Kontaveit climbs to sixth in WTA rankings

Paris: Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit climbed to a career-high sixth in the WTA rankings released on Monday a day after her victory in St. Petersburg. Australian Ashleigh Barty continues to dominate the women’s tennis rankings ahead of Belarus Aryna Sabalenka, with no change in the top five positions.

Kontaveit claimed her sixth career title on Sunday with a grueling 5-7, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 victory over top seeded Maria Sakkari in the St. Petersburg final. Victory allowed 26-year-old Kontaveit to become just the sixth woman since 1990 to win 20 straight indoor matches. Of her six titles, five have come in the last seven months. Kontaveit moved up three places with Spaniard Garbine Muguruza dropped one place to seventh, with Greece’s Maria Sakkari, in eighth, and Poland’s Iga Swiatek, in ninth, both dropping a spot.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu of Britain moves up one place to 12th just ahead of Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and American Jessica Pegula, who also improved their rankings.