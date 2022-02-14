ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said the statement of Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi about recent political meetings had increased the ‘nervousness’ of the opposition parties, especially Shehbaz Sharif.

The minister expressed these views on his Twitter handle while sharing a video clip of Moonis Elahi in which he explained the prevailing political environment and the meetings to Prime Minister Imran Khan during an international symposium.

“I have a request to you sir, these days there is a strange political environment, but there is nothing like that…a show/fun is being run… whatever talks are taking place… we are political people…our job is to meet people… to welcome guests at home. But, the most important thing to understand is that political people make relations and honour them, as we have made with you to keep it intact,” Moonis said.

مونس الہی کے بیان کے بعد اپوزیشن خاص طور پر شہباز شریف کی گھبراہٹ میں مزید اضافہ ہوگیا ہے۔

18 فروری کو رمضان شوگر ملز کے 16 ارب روپے ملازمین اکاؤنٹ میں کرپشن کا پیسہ جمع کروانے کی فرد جرم عائد ہورہی ہے اور شہباز شریف کو مقصود چپراسی کے اکاؤنٹ میں 4 ارب روپے کا بھی حساب دیا پڑے گا pic.twitter.com/QIX4lYHSbi — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) February 14, 2022

Farrukh Habib said the accused of the Ramzan Sugar Mills case would be charge-sheeted on February 18 on depositing the plundered Rs 16 billion in employees’ accounts. He said PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif would also have to answer the Rs 4 billion account of Peon Maqsood.