SSP reviews performance of traffic congestion response unit

ISLAMABAD: The traffic congestion response unit of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is effectively managing traffic flow during peak hours and ensuring a disciplined traffic system in various markets of the city.

It was stated by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal while reviewing the performance of the unit comprising seven teams equipped with modern cars as well as bikes.

He expressed satisfaction over its performance and gave directions to further improve it.

He said the decision to establish these units was made by IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus and its performance is quite up to the mark.

The SSP (Traffic) further directed all DSPs to reach the spot in case of an accident and ensure measures to facilitate citizens and avoid traffic mess.

The SSP was told the teams of the unit rush to the area where traffic congestion is reported and ensure the smooth flow of traffic there.

The SSP directed traffic police officials to maintain traffic discipline in the city and ensure a further safer road environment with the implementation of traffic rules.

He said that education teams of ITP should continue visits to public & private organizations, trade, and transport unions, universities, colleges, and schools in order to inculcate road safety tips through road safety training.

The SSP (Traffic) said that this system is linked with the safe city project and all teams of this unit are being monitored from it.

He said that the traffic police force would be equipped on modern lines and a disciplined traffic system to be ensured in the Capital.