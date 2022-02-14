Shaheen gets Valentine’s Day gift: “Thankyou my love”

Taking to his Instagram story, Pakistan’s quick pacer, who was delegated the ICC men’s cricketer of the year in 2021, didn’t nominate who sent the gift.

Pakistan’s star cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi has gotten a Valentine’s Day gift from loved one. It is appropriate to make reference to here that the speed star will wed veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter Aqsa Afridi. The news was affirmed by both families – last year.

At present, Shaheen is leading the Lahore Qalandars and squad in the continuous Pakistan Super League (PSL), where his team examines great form and rhythm as they are on the second spot at points table.