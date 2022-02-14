HBL PSL 7: February 14, schedule for today

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is pushing ahead going in full speed and is practically going to finish its Lahore leg.

Multiple time PSL champions Islamabad United will take on Karachi Kings today at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore at 7:30pm.

Islamabad are on the third spot of the points table with six points to their name as they have dominated three matches from the six they have played up to this point. Moreover, Kings are at final position on the points table with zero points as they have lost each of the six games played until now.