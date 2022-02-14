UAF invites applications for B.Ed

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) invited applications for admission in B.Ed. program (1.5-year).

A spokesman of the university said here on Monday, the candidates who had BS/BSc (Honors) or MA/MSc degrees were eligible to apply for the admission in B.Ed program.

He said that admission forms could be obtained from Community College Office in Old Zoology Department and the same would be accepted up to February 18.

More information in this regard can be obtained through telephone number 041-9200161 extension 3320, he added.