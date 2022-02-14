COVID-19: Pakistan logs 2,662 new cases, 29 deaths in a day

On Monday, according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the country has reported 29 coronavirus deaths and 2,662 new cases in the last 24 hours (Sunday).

After adding the new cases the number of total infections now stands at 1,486,361 nationwide. However, the overall death toll surged 29,801, which represents a ratio of 2.0 percent.

Moreover, a total of 47,307 samples were tested throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 2,662 came COVID positive.

Statistics 14 Feb 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 47,307

Positive Cases: 2662

Positivity %: 5.62%

Deaths :29

However, as of yesterday, 4,293 more people were recorded from the virus in the last 24 hours as the number of total recovered cases reached 1,379,921 with a 92.8% recovery rate.

As of Monday, the total count of active cases in the country is 76,639.

Meanwhile, Sindh remains top on the list with 558,826 COVID-19 so far since the outbreak of the pandemic in February 2020. Punjab follows with 495,430 cases, while KP has reported 210,726 coronavirus cases to date. Islamabad has registered 133,112 coronavirus cases, while Balochistan stands with 35,096 overall cases. 41,978 cases have been reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, while 11,193 cases have been registered in Gilgit-Baltistan.