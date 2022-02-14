PTI’s Umar Amin Gandapur wins mayoral seat in KP local Govt. election

In the first phase of local government (LG) re-polling elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ruling party PTI candidate Umar Amin Gandapur defeated JUI-F Mohammad Kafeel Ahmed for the mayoral seat in Dera Ismail Khan (DIK).

Umar Amin, a PTI candidate who is also the brother of Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, has been elected mayor of DIK, defeating JUI-Mohammad F’s Kafeel Ahmed by more than 24,000 votes.

Umar Amin received 63,753 votes, while Mohammad Kafeel Ahmed of the JUI-F received 38,891 votes.

Following the instructions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), re-polling for local government elections in KP was held on Sunday at various polling stations in 13 districts.

During the first phase of KP local government elections in December 2021, polling was subsequently suspended or could not start in many districts due to riots and a deteriorating law and order situation.