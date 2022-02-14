Iranian Interior Minister arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Interior Minister Dr Ahmed Vahidi along with his nine-member delegation arrived in Pakistan on Monday on a daylong visit.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed received the distinguished guest at Nur Khan Air Base. Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar and other senior officials were also present at the airport.

During his one-day visit to Pakistan, the Iranian Interior Minister would hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and other key government officials.

Issues of prisoner swap and Pak-Iran border management would come under discussion during the talks.