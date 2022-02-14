When vision leads to action

The term ‘precisely researched’ will be an understatement to describe Dr. Ishrat Husain’s biography.

It is aptly titled, Unravelling Gordian Knots: The Works and Worlds of Dr. Ishrat Husain. Written by Sibtain Naqvi, the book explores the life, career, and milestones of Dr. Husain, who is a stalwart professional having earned national and international credibility as a seasoned economist. Spread across eight chapters, the biography takes the readers through nearly eight decades of Dr. Husain’s life and career – his thoughts, visions, and actions – that brought out the best of him during each phase of his life. Naqvi elucidates to the readers the many aspects of Dr. Husain’s life as a civil servant, banker, educationist, reformer and leader of two prime institutions of Pakistan’s banking and education industry.

Dr Ishrat Husain’s life is not merely described by words. Sibtain Naqvi – with simplicity and a profound depth – shows the readers the struggles Dr. Husain endeavored during his life as a student to achieve the meteoric rise that he deserved for being a lifelong learner as a professional. Naqvi writes, “After five years of schooling, Ishrat passed his matriculation at the astonishingly young age of 12; but despite his best efforts, the age gap was a bit too much… Still, it is a remarkable feat that he passed from a class in which his peers were a good five or six years older than he was.”

The biography narrates how Dr. Husain’s academic life nurtured in his mind the seeds to pursue continuous learning. He continued to learn through his experiences while working at various public and private organizations at home and abroad. He gained insights into his personality and envisioned where he wanted to be at every step of his life. “He wanted to make an impact in a people-oriented environment and the kind of life he wanted to lead did not reconcile with that of someone practicing the natural sciences.” Naqvi further writes that Dr Husain entered into his field of interest: Planning and Development after he helped restructure West Pakistan Government and set up new provincial departments.

The biography shares Dr. Husain’s momentous achievements as well. In chapter 2, The Civil Servant, Naqvi shares Dr. Husain’s efforts to establish a girls’ college in Shikarpur (1967). This provided the girls of this area to continue with their studies otherwise they had to travel to Sukkur.

Dr. Husain’s quest for continuous learning is duly mentioned as well. He left for higher studies – to study economics at the University of Colorado, US for a three-month summer program – during the early 70s. He later went to Williams College to pursue his Master’s degree in Development Economics and in 1978 earned his Doctorate in Economics from Boston University.

Dr. Husain has been a visionary, an intellect, and a person who looks beyond the horizon to find opportunities for personal and professional growth. Naqvi begins the third chapter, “The World Banker”, with these words: “Ishrat had always been ambitious, some would say restless, throughout his life, always trying his hands at different challenges and availing of or even creating opportunities.”

