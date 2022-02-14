Prices of basic kitchen products fluctuate

As opposed to the previous week, prices for key kitchen supplies fluctuated this week, according to a study by Daily Times.

Cooking oil/ghee prices have risen from Rs 2,100 per 5 litres to Rs 2,150 per 5 litres for the top grade brands, while mustard oil remains unchanged at Rs425 per litre.

With excellent quality maash selling for Rs280 per kg and finest lentils and bean lentils for Rs240 per kg, the prices of other pulses remained consistent. masoor is selling for Rs260 per kg, best whole gramme for Rs230 per kg, and moong for Rs240 per kg.

The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has remained unchanged at Rs 3,150 per 15 kg cylinder, which is sold at Rs 220 per kg in retail.

The retail price of chicken meat increased by Rs340 per kg this week, compared to Rs280 last week, as supply increased. With a reduction in pricing, you can now get 12 eggs for as little as Rs 170, down from Rs 190 per dozen.

Wheat flour costs Rs 810 per 10 kilogrammes in the retail sector, which is unchanged from last year. The retail price of sugar remained unchanged at Rs105 per kg.

Cost per box of 43 grammes of various brands of packaged spices maintained at Rs85. The price of powdered chilis was likewise unchanged.

While Basmati rice prices remained stable during the week under review, broken Basmati stayed at Rs125 per kg, while finest quality Basmati rice remained at Rs205-210. Since last month, rice prices have gone up by Rs 1,000 for every 40kg bag.