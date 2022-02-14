New SME policy to catalyse economic activities: Kashif Ashfaq

New SME policy will catalyse economic activities and strengthen the national economy besides providing impetus to educated youths to launch their businesses in addition to generating ample jobs opportunities. This was stated by the Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq while talking to a delegation of SME experts led by Hassan Bukhari. He said that the new policy would play a key role in transforming our export-based economy into a dynamic export-oriented sector.

He said that it would also encourage the youth to produce imported quality products locally in order to discourage the ever-increasing imports. He said that more than one million small manufacturers were working across the country which contributed above 78 percent in growth. He said that these manufacturers had the potential to grow further but they were confronted with monetary constraints.

He said earlier due to unrealistic approaches they were denied access to capital which hindered in exploiting their untapped potentials. He lauded the categorization of the SME sector into low, medium and high-risk industries along with excellent packages of incentives for each segment.

He said that under the new policy, free loans up to Rs10 million were available for the promotion of the SME sector which he added must be enhanced up to Rs20 million to offset the impact of the dollar fluctuations.

Kashif Ashfaq said that exemption from NOC for low risk industries was another positive step which he added would help start-ups to fully concentrate on their businesses instead of roaming in offices for obtaining NOC.

He suggested that the scope of one window operation must also be extended to the SME sector for rapid development. Hassan Bukhari said that new portals should also be launched so that male and female start-up could also obtain required permissions while sitting from their homes. He said to attract more women, a 25 percent special rebate should be given to businesses as women constituted 52 percent of the total population in Pakistan.