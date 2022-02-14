KP-EZDMC launches job placement for professional graduates

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) has launched a job placement initiative in the fields of mechanical, chemical engineering, information technology and management. Talking to APP, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Javed Iqbal Khattak on Sunday said that the Industrial Facilitation and Support (IFS) of their organization were negotiating the initiative with industries and universities. Initially, he said that the Sarhad Board and Chemicals had agreed to offer a 3-6 months internship to 10-15 graduates in the fields of mechanical, electrical and information technology. These students will help industries to identify current research which is useful for the design and development of innovative processes and potential products. IFS Department of the company is working hard to get more industries on board to adopt practices beneficial for the overall growth and development of the province. The initiative is a step forward towards giving practical shape to the KP government’s vision of making the province an economic hub of the region.













