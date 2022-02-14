WCCIS delegation visits USKT

A delegation of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) led by its President Dr Mariam Nouman visited the University of Sialkot (USKT) and vowed to pursue a collaborative track for women empowerment, inclusive industries and to reduce gender disparity. The USKT appreciated the WCCIS for its focused strive to fuel the industry with more women’s power. USKT Board of Governors Chairman Faisal Manzoor and USKT Executive Director Muhammad Rehan Younas have had brief discussions with the delegation regarding issues of mutual interest especially women empowerment through business and commerce. The USKT and WCCIS would be jointly striving to expand women’s representation in local industries and improve working conditions for females already serving the nation through business. It’s an important milestone in the history of Sialkot in terms of women empowerment which was going to bring a more conducive environment for working women in the city.













