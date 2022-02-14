Tunisia envoy hopes for finalisation of proposed PTA

Deputy Head of Mission of Tunisia to Pakistan, Dorsaf Maaroufi Arfaoui on Sunday said that there was a bright prospect of a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Pakistan and Tunisia, which had the potential to expand bilateral trade between the two countries.

There had been several rounds of negotiation between the two countries on finalising the PTA, and also an exchange of potential trade lists between the two countries at the start of the negotiation and now in the last few rounds both sides were closer to finalising the agreement, Dorsaf Maaroufi Arfaoui told APP.

The Deputy Head of Mission of Tunisia to Pakistan said that trade between the two countries was likely to double in the near future after the PTA was finalised.

She said that Tunisia was a country of great importance in terms of geographic proximity, which was one side connected to developed European countries and on the other side at the crossroads of emerging African markets, which could create opportunities for Pakistani economy and trade.

In the same way, Pakistan was a country of great geo-strategic importance connected with the Middle East and Central Asia on the one hand, and the world’s largest economy on the other, made its geographical integration with China even more important economically and commercially, she further added.

She said that Tunisia’s trade and economy were largely dependent on European markets and that Tunisia had adhered to many trade agreements with the European countries.

Tunisia was also a member of the African Union, a trade bloc of African countries, and part of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) of African countries, so “we have to consider a number of factors regarding foreign trade,” she told APP.

Dorsaf said that after the year 2012, the volume of trade between Pakistan and Tunisia remained at its peak till the year 2020-22 in which there was room for further improvement.

A senior diplomat said that Pakistani exports to Tunisia were $13.41 million during 2020, according to the United Nation database on international trade.

Replying to a question, She said that Pakistan exports to Tunisia in years 2020-22, including cotton, cereals, man-made staple fibers, other made textile articles, sets, worn clothing, organic chemicals, tools, implements, cutlery of base metal, articles of apparel, knit or crocheted, optical, photo, technical, medical apparatus, articles of leather, animal gut, harness, travel good, rubbers, essential oils, perfumes, cosmetics, toiletries, live trees, plants, bulbs, roots, cut flowers, toys, games, sports requisites, wool, animal hair, horsehair yarn and fabric, Impregnated, coated or laminated textile fabric, Sugars and sugar confectionery, oilseed, grain, seed, fruits, not knit or crocheted, vehicles other than railway, tramway, Soaps, lubricants, waxes, candles, modeling pastes, Miscellaneous chemical products, salt, sulphur, earth, stone, plaster, lime and cement

While she informed that Pakistani imports from Tunisia were $17.52 Million during 2020, according to the United Nations Database on international trade.

She said that Pakistani imports from Tunisia from years 20-2022 including fertilizers, Inorganic chemicals, organic olive and dates, precious metal compound, isotope animal, vegetable fats and oils, cleavage products, raw hides and skins (other than fur skins) and leather, electrical, electronic equipment, residues, wastes of the food industry, animal fodder, rubbers, machinery, boilers, wool, animal hair, horsehair yarn and fabric, optical, photo, technical, medical apparatus, articles of apparel, not knit or crocheted, salt, sulphur, earth, stone, plaster, lime and cement, essential oils, perfumes, cosmetics, toiletries, Footwear, gaiters and the like, copper, plastics, iron and steel, aircraft, spacecraft, organic chemicals, paper and paperboard, articles of pulp and paper and board

Dorsaf said that Tunisia was the first country in Pakistan to increase mutual cooperation in organic olive and further cooperation was being promoted in this regard.

She said that Tunisia was continuing its work under public-private partnership for the development and production of olives in Pakistan and in this regard many pilot projects were being worked on.

Diplomatic and economic relations between Pakistan and Tunisia were linked by historical, religious and cultural ties, she said.

A senior diplomat said that Plans were underway to promote the cultural ties between the two countries and to strengthen people-to-people contacts.

The two countries are also members of the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) and she said that in the near future, both of the sides would have a wide range of diplomatic, trade, cultural and people-to-people relations on which mutual diplomacy was being pursued.