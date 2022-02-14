11,000 Pakistanis secure job contracts in S Arabia in December

Pakistan has secured the second position among the countries that won the highest domestic worker recruitment contracts in Saudi Arabia during the month of December 2021. According to the data released by the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, Bangladesh topped the list of countries with 12,000 contracts during the month of December followed by Pakistan with more than 11,000 contracts, while India was able to make around 11,000 contracts.

The data showed that Saudi Arabia recorded an increase of more than 15 percent in the total recruitment contracts of domestic workers during the fourth quarter of the year 2021. The increase in domestic worker contracts comes as the Saudi labour market continues to expand, mainly due to the launch of several mega projects under the Saudi Vision 2030.

Saudi Arabia is adding several new countries to its list for the recruitment of domestic workers in 2022, according to Alson World, a communication strategies development firm that operates in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries. The kingdom is keen to have workers from countries that fit into Saudi families, based on epidemics, crime rate, language, education, expected recruitment cost, salaries and other criteria.

Recruitment contracts of domestic workers increased to 65,000 in October 2021 and more than 69,000 in November 2021. In December, the ceiling rose to 76,000 contracts, recording a steady increase by the end of 2021. Based on the November figures, the Philippines and Bangladesh secured 13,000 recruitment contracts, followed by Egypt with more than 9,000 contracts.