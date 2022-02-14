RCCI mulls trade expo in Indonesia to enhance ties

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Sunday hinted at holding a trade conference in Indonesia in coming months to enhance the business and trade cooperation between the two potential trade partners to connect with the global value chain.

Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Pakistan, Adam Mulawarman Tugio on Sunday described the proposal as workable and an important step towards trade and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Indonesian envoy said this while hosting a dinner in the honour of delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) led by the RCCI President Chaudhry Nadeem A Rauf, including Group Leader RCCI Sohail Altaf, RCCI Senior Vice President Asim Malik, Vice President Tallat Mahmood Awan, former RCCI president Mohammad Nasir Mirza, former RCCI president Syed Asad Mashadi and Member Executive Committee Usman Shoukat, said a press release issued here.

Indonesia emerged as the only economy of US$ 1 trillion in ASEAN and Islamic world and both the countries have great potential for cooperation in all fields including tourism, trade, e-commerce and defense.

The ambassador said that Pakistani businessmen should play their due role in promoting trade and investment in emerging Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) markets like Indonesia.

In the $ 1 trillion annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) market of Indonesia, there are ample opportunities for the Pakistani business community for trade and investment to enhance the bilateral business ties with Indonesian traders, which could benefit the business community of both countries, he said.

He said that Pakistan and Indonesia are among the most beautiful countries in the world and both countries can benefit from each other’s experiences. He said that the automobile sector in Indonesia is doing a lot of work in car production and Indonesia is also exporting cars and other small vehicles.

In this regard, a lot of work is being done in the automobile sector with the cooperation of Japan, in which cooperation with Pakistan may increase in the near future.

RCCI President Chaudhry Nadeem A. Rauf called for enhanced cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia in various sectors including Pharmaceuticals and automobiles and called for enhanced cooperation between the business communities of the two countries.

On this occasion, he suggested that the RCCI should hold a business conference in Indonesia in the coming months, on which the two sides hinted at initial talks. He said that the pharmaceutical sector would lead this business conference and both sides agreed on this and hinted at more.

He emphasised that cooperation between the two countries in the automobile sector and in the sale and purchase of small vehicles could be enhanced.