Afghani can go into free fall in liquidity crunch: SAARC CCI

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry has warned that Afghan currency can go into a free fall and the country may lose 30 percent of its GDP within the year if frozen reserves are not provided immediately. This was stated by the President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik on Sunday while talking to a traders delegation led by Chaudhry Kaleem Ullah Anjum Arain. He said this money is critically needed to sustain, stabilise and revive the Afghan economy and to save millions of lives of poor and hungry Afghan children,women and men. He said this would be the most effective and generous display of solidarity with the people of Afghanistan. He underlined the need to jump -start Afghanistan’s economy through increased liquidity and called upon the world, especially Europe and the US, to pull the economy back from the brink by freeing up entire frozen currency reserves and re-engage Afghanistan Central Bank. Malik said international funding must be allowed to pay the salaries of public sector employees, he said adding that the Afghan economy was enduring a bitter winter of its own.













