Shahid quits his last PSL citing ‘unbearable’ back injury

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain and Quetta Gladiators veteran Shahid Afridi on Sunday withdrew from the remainder of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 citing a back injury that has deteriorated to an “intolerable” level. In a video message posted on his YouTube channel, the man nicknamed ‘Boom Boom’ said he had been carrying his lower-back injury for more than 15 years, adding it was now causing unbearable pain to his entire body. “I cannot bear it anymore,” Afridi said. The star-all-rounder thanked Gladiators for their all-out support to him. “I want to apologise to fans for not being to play the entire PSL and sign off on a good note.” He hoped to undergo the rehabilitation process. Afridi said his welfare foundation was his “second innings and the most important one” to him. He urged fans to pray for his health. “With the grace of God, I will appear in another league soon,” said the former captain. It is pertinent to mention here that this was the last PSL season for Afridi as he had announced it last year.













