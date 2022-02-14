Ninth time lucky as Auger-Aliassime wins maiden ATP title

ROTTERDAM: Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime ended his eight-final losing streak to capture his first ATP title in Rotterdam on Sunday with victory over world number four and top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. The 21-year-old triumphed 6-4, 6-2 in 78 minutes, backing up his semi-final win over second seed and defending champion Andrey Rublev. Before Sunday, world number nine Auger-Aliassime held an 0-8 record in tour-level finals and had not won a set in any of these matches. However, he has been in solid form in 2022, helping Canada to the ATP Cup title in January, before he reached the quarter-finals at the Australian Open, where he pushed world number two Daniil Medvedev to five sets. He now also boasts a season-leading 12 wins on tour.













