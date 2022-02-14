German embassy officials enjoy PSL match at GSL

LAHORE: The ongoing seventh edition Pakistan Super League won the hearts of German embassy officials as well. At the special invitation of the Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy, Ms Dorota Magdalena Berezick, First Secretary Cultural and Media of German Embassy Islamabad, and her colleagues visited Gaddafi Stadium Lahore and witnessed the Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators match on Saturday evening. The members of the German embassy stood in the gallery of the Chairman’s Box and enjoyed the match. The patron of academy, Khawaja Mouhammad Junaid, and director Junaid Chattha, briefed the officials about history of this historic Stadium and Pakistan’s popular sport cricket. The embassy officials also took pictures and selfies during their short visit. Ms Dorota said that she heard a lot about the game of cricket and Pakistan cricketers but it was for the first time for her to watch a cricket match in a stadium. “My colleagues and I were excited and grateful to get the chance to experience Pakistan’s passion for cricket first hand at Saturday’s PSL match. At the German embassy, we are keen on further enhancing the ties between our two countries in all areas –– with sports playing an important role as it brings people together in a unique way, Ms Dorota added.













