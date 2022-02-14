Abdi strikes first Olympic blow for Saudi Arabia in ski quest

YANQING: An Olympic alpine ski racer from Saudi Arabia might read like a misnomer, but Fayik Abdi defied the odds by achieving just that on Sunday. Just a year after taking up racing, Abdi successfully competed in the men’s giant slalom at the Beijing Games in the first step to what he hopes will be an Arab revolution of the truly snowy kind. Abdi is the sole representative from the Gulf kingdom, not known so much for its mountain pistes as the vast hinterlands of the Empty Quarter, the vast Rub’ al-Khali desert in the southern part of the Arabian Peninsula. The 24-year-old’s introduction to skiing, needless to say, did not start in his homeland, but instead Lebanon, where he spent many winters as a child. Winter camps in Switzerland followed before Abdi upped sticks in 2016 to the US state of Utah, where he further honed his skills. He graduated from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City four years later, returning home “hoping to make a connection between skiing and Saudi Arabia”. Abdi said he was approached by authorities in the new city of Neom, in northwestern Saudi Arabia on the border with Jordan, to test snow conditions ahead of the construction of a ski resort in mountains there.

“I could never imagine I would be able to ski in Saudi Arabia,” said Abdi, who last year was fast-tracked by the country’s wintersports federation for participation at these Games, taking part in qualifying races in Austria, Sweden, Italy and Montenegro. “I lived in Saudi for 10 years and Saudi does have snow, we just don’t have enough snow to be maintained for skiing.” To compensate, two huge indoor ski complexes are planned for the capital Riyadh and the Red Sea port city of Jeddah. In testing conditions including heavy snowfall and limited visibility, Abdi finished 51st out of 54 finishers in the first leg of the giant slalom. Thirty-three racers failed to finish. He successfully made it down the second leg, as eight more skiers fell to the wayside, eventually finishing 44th, more than 37 seconds slower than the gold medal winner from Switzerland, Marco Odermatt.