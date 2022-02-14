Ajoka Theatre presents new dramatic writings

Ajoka Institute presented four new dramatic writings at an event held on Saturday at the Shakir Ali Museum.

The new writings had been developed by the Ajoka’s Art of Writting Batch 14 students , under the mentorship of eminent playwright Shahid Nadeem. This was the 14th presentation of students new writings and first since Feb 2020, when the classes were converted to online sessions due to the COVID restrictions.

The writings presented include “Prison Games” written by Fizza Tirmizi, was about a group of Death Row prisoners and those who decide their fate. “Suicide Point” by Ummer Amin took place at a favourite suicide spot and “The Haunted Library” by Nazia Kamran narrated the story of a fearless reporter and investigating mysterious happenings in the city library. The fourth writing “Mahrukh” was the work of Hamna Afzal and revolved around a TV anchor whose face was scarred by a harasser.

The writing students were joined by Ajoka acting students for the dramatic readings. They include Ishrat Shaheen, Mian Meesam, Fahad Amir, Tania Awan, Mohammad Zever and Umar Bhatti.

Eminent writer and poet Asghar Nadeem Syed distributed the certificates and appreciated the contribution of Ajoka in grooming new writing talent.

Ajoka Institute director Nirvaan Nadeem and Ajoka Theatre General Secretary Sohail Warraich congratulated the writers for their efforts and hoped they will continue to further develop their creative talent.

The dramatic readings were held in collaboration with the Lahore office of the Pakistan National Council of Arts.

Ajoka remembers Madeeha Gauhar – Ajoka members also observed the 66th birthday of their founder Madeeha Gauhar on February 8. Members of Madeeha’s family and friends attended the event. Naseem Abbas, Usman Raj and Kanwal Christopher paid musical tributes while Dancer Luke Kelvin performed on Amir Khusrau’s Kalam.