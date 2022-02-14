The success of the ‘Voice of Alhamra’ attributed to Haroon Khan

On Friday evening, the Lahore Arts Council devoted itself to the music. It held a finale of the singing competition titled “Voice of Alhamra,” a music talent hunt. The public took immense interest and enthusiastically performed at auditions at Alhamra Arts Center the Mall.

More than 160 singers attended the auditions of VOA, and 20 were selected for the semi-final and 10 for the final round. Those 10 singers showcased their singing skills during the finale of “VOA,” which met a massive round of applause and appreciation from the audience. The first position was secured by Haroon Khan to perform outstandingly on a classical number, and Mehmoona Sajid took second and Gayas Haider got the third position. The first, second, and third winners won the cash price of fifty thousand, 30 thousand, and 20 thousand along with certificates and shields. The event was hosted by Riaz Khan, who wonderfully performed his duties.

Renowned singers Hamid Ali Khan, Tarranum Naz, and Sara Raza Khan expressed their happiness over the singing competition. They said that Lahore Arts Council is protecting our musical heritage by giving the new singers a chance to move forward and make their lives in singing and music.

On the occasion, Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi thanked the jury members and congratulated all the winners. He said that Alhamra Arts Council is a rich cultural institution where lots of efforts are being made day and night for the prosperity and promotion of literature and culture. Zulfi said our prime destination is a bright and prosperous Pakistan for our future generation. Zulfi expressed that it is a matter of pride for us that our youth is greatly talented in every field of art and highlighting the name of our beloved Pakistan and Alhamra around the world regarding the grand finale.

Grande music competition “Voice of Alhamra” has been highly successful Alhamra is an open platform for everyone who wants to make their career in the field of art can try their luck in the future to participate in events of Alhamra Arts Council, he added.