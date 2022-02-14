Zeb thinks ‘Coke Studio’ Pakistan and India should not be compared

“I first visited India in the fall of 2009 and that is when my cousin Haniya and I landed in Mumbai,” Pakistani singer Zeb Bangash recalled her visit to India in a recent open letter for an Indian publication. The renowned artist, while penning an exclusive for Times of India, shared her experience while stepping into a familiar yet foreign country with just one contact in the Indian showbiz.

“Despite no more than a single contact in the Indian music and film industry, no plan and nothing beyond plenty of aspirations, we had decided to make a quick trip to the fabled city of dreams,” Zeb went on, adding, “On our first night in Mumbai, we found ourselves in the hip suburban neighbourhood of Bandra. Our crumpled salwar-kameezes, heavy backpacks, and tentative steps made us feel completely out of place. But it wasn’t long before we realised that people recognised us in this exciting foreign land. It was our first big embrace from a world we knew little about.”

The singer shared how in just a matter of a few hours, they “walked out with our phones filled with numbers of people from the industry and numerous invitations from new friends.