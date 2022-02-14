Tourists in Galiyat enjoy snow festival with ziplines, skis

This time of the year is the festive season in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Galiyat valley. The winter season is about to make way for the summer, and tourists throng the area to enjoy the season’s last snowfall.

The KP government, in collaboration with the Galiyat Development Authority, has organised a three-day snow festival.

Tourists are enjoying an array of activities and clicking cheerful pictures. Ziplining, tubing, skiing, skating, karate, quad bike, gymnastic archery, camping and snow wrestling have enthralled them.

Those who are too faint-hearted to undertake any of these activities are just sliding down the snow mounds to enjoy themselves and not feel left out.

An organiser told SAMAA TV that the purpose of this festival is to promote winter tourism and give a message of peace.