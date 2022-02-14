Mahira snaps at troll calling her ‘bhikhari Pakistani’

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan clapped back at a troll who called her a ‘bhikhari (beggar)’. A Twitter user wrote, “Bhikhari Pakistani, focus on your country. Aaatanki mulk, aaatanki religion (Terrorist country, terrorist religion).” The post was deleted afterwards but not before a screenshot was taken by fans. Mahira replied, “Betay, you’re the one focusing on me now bugger off.” She also got a message from an admirer, who wrote, “Mahira ji can I propose to you please once, beautiful? #askmahira.” She responded, “Propose na yaar. What’s stopping you? Just know that my answer has been pretty consistent through the years.” In 2017, Mahira made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. However, due to the ban on Pakistani artistes in the Indian film industry, she could not promote her film here. She has not appeared in any other Indian projects. Previously, in an interview with Film Companion, Mahira spoke about the ban on Pakistani artistes.













