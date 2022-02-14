After 14 years, Shehbaz approaches Chaudhrys to seek help on no-trust

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Sunday met PML-Q leaders ChShujaatHussain and ChPervaizElahi at their residence after 14 years.

The development comes after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief MaulanaFazlurRehman and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari met the Chaudhry brothers at their residence, as the opposition seeks to oust the incumbent government.

PML-N leaders Khawaja SaadRafique, AyazSadiq, AttaullahTarar and ShabbirUsmani were in attendance, while Chaudhry SalikHussain and Chaudhry ShafayHussain represented the PML-Q, says a news report.

In a statement on the Twitter, PML-N said both sides discussed the current political situation in the country in detail and also shed light on other issues of mutual interest.

Sources said the meeting lasted an hour and a half, where the opposition leader sought PML-Q, who is a crucial ally of the government in Punjab and Centre, to support them in overthrowing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s regime.

“Back us in our bid to bring a no-confidence motion against [PM Imran Khan]. The opposition has a unanimous stance that the government should go home,” sources quoted Shehbaz as saying.

In response, according to sources, the Chaudhry brothers told Shehbaz that they would “consult their party leaders on the current political situation” as the coming days “are important”.”We will adopt a strategy after consultations,” the brothers said.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, Shehbaz – on behalf of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif – also inquired after Chaudhry Shujaat and prayed for his early recovery.

A day after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) announced its plans for bringing a no-trust motion against the government, the opposition on Saturday kicked its strategic preparations into high gear to muster support for its ambitious plan.The chief of the anti-government alliance, MaulanaFazlurRehman, met with the leadership of the ruling party’s ally, Chaudhry brothers of the PML-Q, at their residence on Saturday. Similarly, former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, in a telephonic conversation, assured Fazl of fully supporting the motion against the prime minister.Zardari expressed his willingness to throw weight behind the move as Fazl inquired after his health. The two discussed the overall political situation of the country.