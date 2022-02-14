Govt pledges ‘zero tolerance’ for those behind mob lynching

Reacting to the lynching of a man by hundreds of men in MianChannu for alleged blasphemy, Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said the government had zero tolerance for anyone taking the law into their own hands.

The victim was stoned to death by a mobon Saturday.

In a statement on Twitter, Imran said mob lynching incidents would be dealt with strictly under the law.

The premier said he had sought a report from the Punjab inspector general of police on progress in action against the culprits and the police officials who failed to maintain law and order.

“We have zero tolerance for anyone taking the law into their own hands & mob lynchings will be dealt with full severity of the law. Have asked Punjab IG for report on action taken against perpetrators of the lynching in MianChannu& against the police who failed in their duty,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry also reacted to the gruesome incident, saying he had repeatedly drawn attention towards preaching destructive terrorism in the education system of Pakistan, says a news report.

“Incidents like Sialkot and MianChannu lynching are an outcome of the educational system enforced in the country for decades,” Fawad said, adding that the matter was both about the implementation of law and deterioration of society.

The minister warned of major destruction if “reforms are not made on schools, police stations and pulpits level.” Moreover, Federal Minister for Human Rights ShireenMazari also condemned the incident and said the culprits would not be allowed to escape punishment.

Mazari said the Punjab government acted like a silent spectator at the time of the incident. Taking to Twitter, the minister said laws were there and the police should implement them and not let the mobs do as they please. She also urged the provincial government to take immediate action against the police for letting such an incident happen again.

“The mob lynching of a man in MianChannu is condemnable & cannot be allowed to go unpunished. Punjab govt must immediately take action against the police that watched it happen & the perpetrators. Laws exist – the police must enforce these laws & not allow mobs to rule the day,” Mazari wrote.

The victim, identified as Mushtaq, was stoned to death by the mob for allegedly desecrating the Holy Quran in Jungle Dera, a remote village of Khanewal.

Meanwhile, Punjab police spokesperson said a case had been registered against the lynching under sections pertaining to murder and terrorism on the relevant SHO’s behalf.

He said 33 known and 300 unidentified suspects had been nominated in the case and some had been arrested as well. Police said raids were being carried out to arrest more suspects.