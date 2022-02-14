Opp stunt of no-confidence motion bound to fail: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that oppositionhad now floated the stunt of no confidence motion after resignations and long march.

According to official sources here, CM said that opposition could neither bringvote of no confidence nor tender resignations. Opposition parties had no courage tohold long march, he added. Usman Buzdar said, “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government enjoys clear majorityand lead in the matter of number game.”

He said even if all the opposition parties unite, no confidence motion would not succeedand their fruitless endeavours to bring vote of no confidence would result in complete failure.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that martyrs of policeare symbol of pride and today is the day to pay rich tributes to the great sacrificeslaid down by the brave sons of soil.

In his message on the 5th anniversary of the martyrdom of Chairing Cross bomb explosion,the chief minister paid glowing tributes to the sacrifices laid down by the martyredDeputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Police Lahore Capt (retd) Syed Ahmed Mobeen,martyred Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation ZahidGondal and other police officials. The chief minister remarked that DIG Traffic Lahore Capt (retd) Syed Ahmed Mobeen, martyred SSP Operation ZahidGondal embraced the highest place of martyrdom. He said that the nation would always remember the great sacrifices of martyrs. He assuredthat Punjab government stands by the heirs of martyrs and expresses its utmost solidarity with them. He emphasized that the martyrs of bomb explosion would always remain alive in our hearts,saying that whole nation salutes the great sacrifices rendered by the martyred brave officersof Punjab police and other persons. Police martyrs who rendered their precious lives for the safety and security of their motherlandare by all means heroes of the nation, he added.