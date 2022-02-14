Alvi suggests 10 valuable books for readers in 2022

President DrArifAlvi on Sunday recommended a bibliography of ten valuable books for the readers in the year 2022, loaded with chapters of immense knowledge, research work, future world and history. The President in a short video message, urged the readers to continue quenching their quest for the limitless knowledge of the universe during their lifetime as Allah’s universe held a mammoth amount of knowledge while man’s life was too short.

Last year, the President had suggested a set of books for the readers to gain knowledge. The President opined that the habit of book reading also helped in boosting the intellectual capacity of a reader. “There is no good luxury than reading a good book,” he added. He said every year, he recommended a bibliography of books based upon his sequence of study. The President mentioned that whenever he found time, he indulged in book reading; whether he completely read out a book or partially, he was sure to glean knowledge as much he could. The President further said his prioritization of books, he mainly focused on his search to get a glimpse into the creations of Allah Almighty. Citing the first book of Shah Baleeghuddin ‘Tuba’, he said that it covered different aspects of the life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and the conspicuous chapters of the Islamic history.

The President said that he also focused on searching books, enveloping history of Pakistan and the sub-continent, so that he could enhance his grasp of the contributions made by the leaders of Pakistan’s movement and their guiding principles for the Muslims of the Sub-continent as well as the previous rulers of Pakistan. The President cited the book ‘From Plassey to Pakistan’ written by HumayunMirza, the son of late president IskanderMirza, covering different aspects of their family’s history.

He also suggested reading of ‘The End of India’ by Khushwant Singh who wrote it during 2005. The author had predicted that India was passing through a phase in which it would set itself on fire. It would not be destroyed by Pakistan rather doomed by itself due to its treatment with its minorities.

The President also suggested ‘The Narrow Corridor’ written by Daron Acemoglu and James A. Robinson, highlighting the issues of states, societies and the fate of liberty.

He said the authors had delineated upon the narrow corridor of democracy and the challenges. The authors had cited the tight rope walking between anarchy, dictatorship and securing of liberty. Those nations made progress where the public voices had been heeded to, he added.