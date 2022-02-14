Rumours of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s separation dispelled

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said that the government has approached the country’s courts against a journalist who issued “insulting and fabricated” statements about First Lady BushraBibi. The SAPM said that “strict legal action will be taken against those who spread false news about the first lady.” A day ago, a journalist had claimed that BushraBibi had “gotten into a fight with PM Imran Khan” and had left Bani Gala for Lahore to stay at her friend, Farah Khan’s house. The rumour soon started spreading on social media and WhatsApp groups. When approached by a private TV channel, Farah Khan also refuted the news of the couple’s alleged fight and separation and denied that the first lady was staying at her place. “I am surprised how someone made this up because BushraBibi has not visited Lahore in a long time,” Farah Khan said. “The first lady is still in Bani Gala with her husband and they have not had any fights.” Farah Khan said that people’s personal lives should not be dragged into politics and condemned the “fake propaganda” spread about the first lady.













