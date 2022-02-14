Ashrafi condemns Khanewal incident

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Aide to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Sunday condemned the Tulamba incident in the strongest term.

He said people allegedly involved in the sad incident of killing a man ruthlessly would be brought to justice at all costs.

Ashrafi said if the killed person was committed any blunder, it was not the responsibility of any individual to punish him as it was jurisdiction of the government to penalize any culprit after completing all the constitutional requirement.

He said Ulema and Mashaikh of all schools of thought had already declared such nonsense incidents ultra vires. He said the government machinery was in action and the culprits would arrested soon.