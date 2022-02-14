Lahore police observe 5th anniversary of martyrs of Mall Road tragedy

The Punjab police Saturday observed the fifth death anniversary of the police officers who were martyred in suicide bomb blast at Chairing Cross Mall Road five years back. DIG Capt(R) Syed Ahmed Mubeen and Senior Superintendent of Police Zahid Mahmood Gondal including five others policemen had laid their lives besides some passersby in the blast carried out at the Charing Cross Mall Road on Feb13, 2017. Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev along with senior police officers visited the grave of Shaheed DIG Capt(R) Syed Ahmed Mubeen on Sunday, laid floral wreaths on the grave of shaheed, offered Fateh and prayers for the souls of Shuhada while the martyr was paid tributes through guard of honour as well.

CTO Lahore Capt(R) Muntazir Mehdi, all SsP, SP Traffic, SDPOs and other senior officers and officials of Police and traffic department attended the ceremony.The mother of retired Capt Ahmed Mubeen Shaheed and families of other police martyrs and media men also attended the ceremony. The atmosphere turned gloomy and sad with tears in every eye along with CCPO Fayyaz Ahmad Dev when mother of Shaheed Capt(R) Ahmad Mubeen prayed for her martyr son. Capital City Police Officer Lahore Fayyaz Ahmad Dev while talking with media persons expressed his gratitude to the exemplary services of Shuhda of Chairing Cross Mall Road tragedy and said, Feb 13 was the day of renewal of commitment that the police force would continue its mission by fulfilling duties in all possible circumstances.

Fayyaz Ahmad Dev said the police officers and officials who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty were frontline soldiers and an asset of the department. Cap (R) Mobeen’s sacrifice would always be remembered as Punjab police’s history was full of such brave officers, the CCPO added. Nation would never forget the sacrifices of brave and dutiful officers who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty. He said martyrdom of DIG Traffic Cap (R) Ahmad Mubeen, SSP Zahid Gondal and other police officials was an irreplaceable loss for the country and their blood would not be wasted.

“They sacrificed their lives in a bid to provide security to people’s lives and properties and I hope the other police officials will also set examples of bravery and courage,” Fayyaz Ahmad Dev said. He added that sacrifices of the police officers in the Mall Road blast has further uplifted the morale of whole force and all the officers were performing their duties with more enthusiasm and passion.