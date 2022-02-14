Goverment allies to fully support PTI, says Khawar

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar said on Sunday that allies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government were standing with it and would never back out.

While reacting to PML-N and PML-Q today’s meeting here, SACM said that Chaudhry brothers were seasoned politicians and were important allies of the PTI government. He said that in past PML-N had made promises with political parties but never fulfilled those promises.

Hasaan Khawar said opposition was using negative tactics just to protect itself from accountability.

He said that instead of making hue and cry, opposition should prepare itself for 2023 general elections.

SACM said that PPP was such an incompetent political party which had increased problems for the people of Sindh through its poor governance.

Now people were well aware that PML-N had always preferred its personal interests over national interests, he added. Khawar reviews facilities in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab Hasaan Khawar Sunday paid a visit to Gulshan-e-Iqbal park and reviewed the condition and facilities being provided to the visitors at the park.

According to official sources, the SACM interacted with the public and asked about the facilities in the park. He admired the performance of the Parks and Horticulture Authority director general.

Regarding cleanliness of the park, he advised the administration to improve it further. He asked for repairing the rides and reopening those for the visitors. Hasaan suggested adding more fish in the lake inside the park and the activity of boating should also be resumed for the public.

The special assistant advocated the idea of taking on board the Punjab Food Authority to check the food quality at canteens and stalls in the park. He said that safety of the rides in the park should also be ensured by the relevant consultants while cleanliness of washrooms should be improved by the authority.

He admired the PHA work of floriculture in the park and said that it was good outing spot for the families and the government was would provide all facilities there. He suggested that the public should also follow Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the park to ensure safe picnic in the park.