Small dams key to bring green revolution: minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan Sunday said that construction of small dams can further promote agriculture by storing water while cultivating maximum area can play a key role in bringing green revolution in a short span of time.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting about Remodeling of Warsak Canal and Pehor High Level Canal extension projects. The meeting was attended by Secretary Irrigation Ayaz Khan, Project Director Remodeling of Warsak Canal Syed Rehman, Project Director Peshawar High Level Canal Expansion and other officials associated with these projects.

He said that the construction of small dams was the top priority of the PTI government since last period and construction projects of small dams have been completed across the province while some are under construction and steps were being taken to start more projects.

Thousands of acres of land in Peshawar and Nowshera can be irrigated with the remodeling of Warsak Canal system, while the completion of the project would add up to 750 cusecs of water, he added.

On this occasion, the minister was apprised about the cost, utility, progress and problems faced to projects. He was informed that the Peshawar High Level Canal Expansion Project would be completed by December 2023 which would benefit the people of Swabi and Nowshera.

The minister expressed satisfaction over the speed of work and directed that no compromise should be made on construction standards.