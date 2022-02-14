Low trade-to-GDP ratio

Asian Development Bank’s (ADB’s) finding, that Pakistan’s trade-to-GDP ratio is among the lowest in the world, only puts what was already known in wider perspective. Its report, Pakistan’s Economy and Trade in the Age of Global Value Chains puts it at 30 percent, and also points out that it’s much lower than countries with comparable GDPs like the Philippines, Vietnam, the Netherlands, etc. All this only proves that all sorts of efforts by successive administrations to breathe fresh life into exports have been failures. That’s why the potential upside identified by the Bank, that the poor position also leaves a lot of room for improvement, might be a little misplaced in our particular case.

It also points out the main problems. In all these years, and despite so many attempts to add value to the export basket, the main export market was never really diversified beyond the US, Europe and China. Also, more ominously, Pakistan’s economy remains one of the least open in the world. And one issue explains the other. For, there is no way to integrate in the modern, globalised era when the local bureaucracy is the very definition of inefficiency and incompetence and also bends over backwards to keep progress as slow as possible. Numerous administrations have tried their luck with bureaucratic reforms, yet none has ever met with any success at all.

It also says a lot about democratic dispensations that the last time any serious effort was made to carve out new trade markets was when General Musharraf was in power. Since the commerce minister from those days is the present special advisor to PM on commerce as well, one would have thought that he’d have given the present government the same idea. One way or the other, though, the government will have to improve trade revenue. The only other option is relying endlessly on debt; but that, at the end of the day, would shrink the economy and push the trade-to-GDP ratio even further down. We’ve also almost come to the end of the road as far as fresh debt is concerned because each time prior conditions become more unbearable.

Exports must lead the way, but so far we don’t even have a workable plan, which ought to worry decision-makers in Islamabad. *