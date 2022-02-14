Stealin’ Biden

It’s been six months since the fall of Kabul but the miseries of Afghans have increased exponentially due to lack of basic necessities. While the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other global bodies are committed in providing necessary humanitarian aid, Washington chose to commit daylight robbery by not only seizing Afghan central bank assets worth $7b but also splitting half of the amount to families of 9/11 Attacks victims.

The uproar in diplomatic, scholarly and media circles across the world was expected but interestingly even the families of the victims disapprove of this bizarre decision which should be a lesson for the Biden administration on why its actions are devoid of morality. Afghanistan has suffered a lot from decades of constant wars whose root cause remains the aftermath of the 1978 Saur Revolution. At least three generations bore the brunt and have witnessed nothing but warfare.

The Taliban may not be the rightful claimants of these assets but the people of Afghanistan are for certain. Such actions on part of a White House which claims to steer a foreign policy based on justice, equality and human rights as per its own secretary of state shows that actions speak louder than words.

A large chunk of the American people had high hopes from this administration especially after enduring four years of Donald Trump but promises haven’t really been fulfilled.

Biden’s inner circle is still stuck in the past and its Cold War mentality refuses to subside after miserably failing to outsmart the Russians in recent times. It also refuses to take on a fascist regime in New Delhi for short-term economic and security interests.

So, the question remains: What kind of future holds for the destitute in Afghanistan who are forced to rely on breadcrumbs just because the US president chose to act cruelly? Arm twisting never worked in history and stealing another country’s assets would haunt Washington’s power corridors. *