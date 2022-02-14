73 foreign students honored on completing studies at Jamia Binoria

As many as 73 foreign students of 23 countries were awarded turbans of honor (Dastar-e-Fazilat) on successful completion of their studies in the annual convocation of Binoria International University (Jamia Binoria) in Karachi on Sunday. The annual convocation was hosted by the section of Foreign Affairs of Binoria International University in honor of 73 students from 23 countries, including from USA, UK, Thailand, Turkey, Arab and African countries, said a statement issued by a spokesperson of Jamia Binoria. Jamia Binoria and Iqbal Institute of Research also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for academic cooperation. On this occasion, inauguration of Jamia Binoria as a degree awarding institute was also held. Envoys of different countries, political and social personalities, businessmen, lawyers, journalists, sports persons, delegations from different countries including South Africa and USA, Canada and others graced the ceremony.













